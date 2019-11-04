Loss fuels soccer for big rebound

Katie Kusswurm dribbles the ball up the field on Oct. 30 against Eau Claire at Fiskum Field.

The UW-Whitewater Warhawks women’s soccer team saw their unbeaten streak get snapped at 11 games by the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds 2-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Fiskum Field.

It is the second straight season in which the Blugolds have knocked off the Warhawks as the Warhawks lost to the Blugolds last year 3-2.

Blugolds came into this game on a two-game winning streak so how were they able to stymie the Warhawks?

“I thought we possessed the ball well, moved it from side to side effectively, played with a lot of patience. Whitewater had a good second half so we just had to settle down a little bit and our strategy was to play a possession style of soccer and just be patient with our possessions,” said Blugolds head coach Sean Yengo.

The Blugolds scored a goal in each half. The first goal was scored by sophomore defender Lauren Talbot. The second goal was scored by junior midfielder Hannah Schaetzel.

The Warhawks meanwhile suffered their first conference loss in the WIAC and are now tied for first with UW-La Crosse due to the game on Oct. 12 ending up in a tie 0-0.

The lone goal by the Warhawks was scored by junior forward Anna Brodjian on a penalty kick in the 66:30 mark of the second half.

“It was a good game for both of us, they came out tough like we expected and this is not the result we expected but we are hoping to come back on Saturday. We are going to come back from it, score some goals and get a win hopefully,” said Brodjian.

The Blugolds also got a lot of shots on goal as they outshot the Warhawks 12-7 in that area. What did UW-Eau Claire do that was so effective?

“The way they played, they are in a great rhythm right now. They are a good team. Our league has four to five quality teams and they are playing really well. We knew it was going to be a hard game. First half we did extremely well, second half I thought we did a better job of disrupting them a little bit,” said head coach Ryan Quamme.