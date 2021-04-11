Notice nature this Earth Day

As spring weather warms the campus, flora and all sorts of plants can be seen across the landscape. Whether it be the carefully spaced daffodils near the University Center or wild violets and scillas scattered across the rolling hills, it’s hard not to notice the sprouting of new life.

From the time a seed hits the ground to the eventual flourishing of a flower, each year we can recognize the consistent cycle of growth and germination, reminding us to notice nature.

So as spring break approaches and this spring semester comes to a close, take time amidst the busy hustle and bustle of the piling workload to get outside. Social distance from others, but get close to Mother Nature this Earth Day Thursday, April 22.