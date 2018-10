Class of ‘68 celebrates 50 years years Killian Jauch, News Editor After graduating college, everyone takes a different path. Some stay close and very involved on campus while others choose to maintain their distance. Regardless of which...

Thinking differently Shannan Lojeski, Assistant News Editor “Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable” was a phrase used throughout this year’s Diversity Forum. From Sunday Oct. 7 to Tuesday Oct. 9, the forum included a presentation...

Construction project causes heat spike Shannan Lojeski, Assistant News Editor The past couple of weeks were hot for Warhawks due to a lack of cooling across all facilities on campus. The extra use from the new dormitory at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater...

WSG holds open listening session

October 8, 2018

Career Fair draws hundreds

October 8, 2018

Warhawk families get festive

October 8, 2018