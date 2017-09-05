The college experience is what you make of it





Everyone arrives on campus with different ideas of what the college experience is like, simply from hearing so many different stories from peers, family or college recruiters.

Nothing compares to the experiences you make for yourself. We all have our move-in day excitement and our first day jitters, but nobody’s stories are quite like our own. The No. 1 thing to remember is to always be yourself. We are all here because we have a dream, and this experience is what you make it.

When people suggest getting involved on campus, they aren’t kidding. Believe it or not, getting out there and finding an organization you’re interested in is key to your success and happiness here on campus. Sometimes students find that college just isn’t for them (and not everyone is cut out for it), but to really gain the knowledge and experience you’re looking for, put yourself out there and get involved, even if you are unsure of your talents.

Other times, students find that a certain school isn’t what they thought it would be, and they seek something else. One of the best ways to discover whether the college is the right place for you is to get involved and get a feel for the environment.

UW-Whitewater has plenty to offer, but it’s incredibly easy to miss all of those opportunities. For example, UW-W’s American Marketing Association was awarded the best chapter in the United States this year, and the campus forensics team has sent competitive public speakers on to national competitions.

This could be you – if you take the initiative to leave your residence hall and attend a meeting, even if it the act of doing so is scary, or intimidating.

You should give your the best shot to see if it really is something to help with your success. Those who have stuck with college and graduated with their dream in hand have had success because they got involved.

When it comes to your success, be a part of something that you will make you proud of your time at UW-W. And if you don’t know where to start, reach out to advisers – they are here to get you started on the right path and want to see you succeed in both your academic and extracurricular work.

Other great resources include the Career and Leadership Development Center, located in the University Center, and faculty in your major’s department, who can guide you in the right direction.

These next four years at UW-W are yours for the taking. You are the determinant in how your story progresses from here. Make it a good one.