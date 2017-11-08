Madison artist honors vets with exhibit





Artist James Gill thinks some stories should never be forgotten.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater University Center’s Roberta A. Fiskum Art Gallery is featuring Gill’s portraits of Wisconsin veterans and their stories in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The exhibit, “Back in the World: A Living Legacy,” features portraits of veterans who shared their experiences in the award-winning documentary “Wisconsin War Stories.” There will be special gallery hours for the portrait viewings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

The gallery will host a reception from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 10.

Gill is a portrait, editorial and fine arts photographer from Madison, Wisconsin. Gill’s website said his main focus is on “capturing a moment in time, whether it’s portraiture, imagery or just the perfect light.”

Veteran’s Day is a national holiday that honors military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The annual holiday takes place on Nov. 11, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I, which was formally concluded on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month in 1918.

Gill’s portraits provide insight into the veterans’ experiences and serves as a reminder of why the stories should never be forgotten. Wisconsin Public Television said that during 2010, the exhibition of the portraits traveled to multiple venues across Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Public Television’s website, each venue the photographs were displayed at contributed to the enhancement the exhibit.

In the “Wisconsin War Stories” documentary, Vietnam War veterans recount their experiences in emotional stories that have never been heard before. The documentary will air again on Saturday, Nov. 11 on Wisconsin Public Television to commemorate Veteran’s Day.