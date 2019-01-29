Just one word can inspire, better you

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It’s 2019.

What are your New Years

resolutions? You know you made them, but if you’re honest with

yourself, you know that you really won’t keep them all year long.

Here’s my challenge for you —pick a word.

Just pick one word, and stick with it for 2019. Choose a word that you want to live by for the year, and use it to remind you of something you want to change in your life. The word doesn’t have to be fancy. It just has to make sense to you. Don’t pick the first word that comes to you. Really think about it, and be intentional about what word you choose.

Intentional. That’s my word for 2019.

Be intentional. We hear it all the time, but how can I be more “intentional” here and now?

For me, being intentional would mean being my complete self.

In 2019, I want to choose to stop impressing and start investing. I want to intentionally invest in people, in moments, in organizations, in projects and in ministry.

This year I want to stop trying to be my Instagram self and start being my intentional self.

If I’m completely honest, social media is a catalyst for comparison. Posting every day about places we’ve been, people we’re with, things we’ve done and what we look like doing it is a constant competition.

It’s nearly impossible in our society today to not experience FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) when we are constantly seeing what everyone else it up to all the time.

The thing about FOMO, at least for me is that even when I am busy doing something, I’m not completely present. That’s where my 2019 word comes in. I want to be intentional.

This year I want to remember that the things that I experience in my dayo day can still be intentional even if I don’t post about them.

That really vulnerable and sincere talk that I had with my roommate last night is just as meaningful, if not more so, if I don’t tweet what she said.

The concert that I went to over summer break is even more unforgettable when I don’t post every song onto my Snapchat story.

Put the phone down and be intentional. Stop impressing and start investing. Those are my goals for 2019 and just the simple word “intentional” will help me remember them.

So, what’s your word for this year? What will help you remember what you want 2019 to look like?