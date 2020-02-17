Women’s hoops one game away from league title

The Warhawks have benefited from strong leadership from Becky Raeder (13) all season. She’ll need synergy with Yssa Sto. Domingo (3) to take down UW-Oshkosh coming up Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Warhawks have benefited from strong leadership from Becky Raeder (13) all season. She’ll need synergy with Yssa Sto. Domingo (3) to take down UW-Oshkosh coming up Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Warhawks have benefited from strong leadership from Becky Raeder (13) all season. She’ll need synergy with Yssa Sto. Domingo (3) to take down UW-Oshkosh coming up Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Warhawk Women’s hoops team clinched at least a share of the conference title on Saturday, Feb. 15 during a 57-39 victory at UW-Eau Claire. The win is even more significant due to the fact that Eau Claire is the second place team, and the Warhawks main threat to the WIAC title.

The team also took down UW-Platteville on Wednesday, Feb. 12 by a score of 59-55. The wins extend the Warhawks’ winning streak to five games. Their only loss of the conference season came against rival UW-Oshkosh, who just so happens to be the next opponent looming on the schedule. If Whitewater manages to beat Oshkosh in the much-anticipated matchup, the Warhawks will lay claim the conference title outright, at home in front of their fans.

The reverse fixture between the two squads was a spicy affair that saw Junior Johanna Taylor foul out, which really hurt the Warhawks defensively. She usually sees about 25-28 minutes per game, but only saw the court for 18 against Oshkosh.

Without Taylor, the Warhawks interior defense suffers. She’s had four games with 6 or more blocked shots this season, and leads the WIAC in blocks.

Another player who will need to continue to contribute is Yssa Sto. Domingo. The 5’4 sophomore from Streamwood, Illinois has been a spark off the bench all season, and went 3-3 for 7 points at Oshkosh. She got the home crowd going with a dazzling behind-the-back pass last game, but will need to go deep in her bag of tricks to pull something off against Oshkosh, the third place scoring defense in the league.

Regardless of the result the Warhawks will begin the WIAC tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27 at home, matchup TBD.