Giving life through blood donation

Sponsored by UW-Whitewater Human Resources and Diversity Benefits Office, a Division of Administrative Affairs, and hosted by the Red Cross, the Whitewater community blood drive was held at the community engagement center for residents, employees and university students. The blood drive was held on Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the Covid restrictions, only 46 spots were able to be reserved for the blood drive. Out of the 46 reserved spots, 44 appointments were booked. After being screened by the Red Cross to be checked that the patients were able to donate blood, 34 units of blood were donated.

“We almost had 100% booking, I’d call it a very successful drive,” said Payroll and Benefits specialist, Andrea Campbell.

Her, as well as a team of two others, including Benefits Specialist Stephanie Hartmann and Benefit Assistant Aubrey Maciosek helped to put together this event. This is their third, going on fourth year working together on the Wellness Team. These ladies focus on helping to bridge the gap between the community and campus, as well as putting together events for the wellness of employees here at Whitewater.

The Optimist Club also contributed student volunteers to help the event go smoothly. These students were Grace Jezuit, Ryan Shervey, Jack Jarecki and Delaney Weissenborn

This was their first time working together to sponsor a blood drive.

“It was a bit harder working from home,” said Hartmann. “Things take a bit longer, and it’s difficult to collaborate, as not everyone is available at the same time.”

To be able to successfully put together the drive, they had to submit their plan to the Exceptions Committee, in a way to make sure their plan was following the CDC guidelines for Covid-19. They had to make sure there would be a space large enough for social distancing. There were also volunteers taking each person’s temperature at the front of the building before they would enter to get screened for the blood donation.

“We were excited to use the space and show it off since it hasn’t really been used for a lot of events” said Campbell.

After donating blood, it is then tested for Covid antibodies. Plasma from the samples that test positive for these antibodies could possibly help current patients in need, especially those who have coronavirus.

For community members, the Community Engagement Center also became home to a new coronavirus testing site. Previously stationed at the Kachel Field-house, this new site will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Feb. 1. The free, fast antigen tests are available to anyone 5 years or older. Those who are looking to register for a Covid test at the Engagement center should visit should register at doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611.