Hopes for baseball season

What are your hopes for this year’s baseball season at UW-Whitewater?

Honestly I’m not hoping for very much, instead it’s that I’m expecting a lot of things. We have a very gritty pitching staff and dominant hitters, and I really think we could go far. We’ve been learning a lot from the season thus far, and have been reminded of our full potential. I am expecting at the very least a conference championship, and a national championship would be the cherry on top.

#6 Sava Dupor

Position: Pitcher

Height: 5-10

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Glenview, Ill.

2023 Season Statistics Season Highs Season Highs (Hitting) Statistic Value Date Opponent Hits 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Doubles 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Triples 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Home Runs 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Runs Scored 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Runs Batted In 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Bases Stolen 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Assists 1 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Putouts 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Season Highs (Pitching) Season Highs (Pitching) Statistic Value Date Opponent IP 4.0 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell Strikeouts 8 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell Walks (Low) 0 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell Hits (Low) 2 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh Pitching Statistics Dupor, Sava – Pitching Statistics Date Opponent W/L IP H R ER BB SO 2B 3B HR WP BK HBP IBB NP SCORE W L SV G-ERA S-ERA 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell W 4.0 2 1 1 0 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 13-2 1 0 0 2.25 2.25 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh L 0.2 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 8-9 0 0 0 27.00 5.79 Total 4.2 4 3 3 2 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 21-11 1 0 0 5.79 Fielding Statistics Dupor, Sava – Fielding Statistics Date Opponent W/L C PO A E FLD% DP SBA CSB PB CI 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell W 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 0 0 0 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh L 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 0 0