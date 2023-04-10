Hopes for baseball season

Sava Dupor, Warhawk Baseball Pitcher
April 9, 2023

What are your hopes for this year’s baseball season at UW-Whitewater? 

Honestly I’m not hoping for very much, instead it’s that I’m expecting a lot of things. We have a very gritty pitching staff and dominant hitters, and I really think we could go far. We’ve been learning a lot from the season thus far, and have been reminded of our full potential. I am expecting at the very least a conference championship, and a national championship would be the cherry on top. 

  • Position: Pitcher
  • Height: 5-10
  • Class: Freshman
  • Hometown: Glenview, Ill.

2023 Season Statistics

Season Highs
Statistic Value Date Opponent
Hits 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Doubles 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Triples 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Home Runs 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Runs Scored 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Runs Batted In 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Bases Stolen 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Assists 1 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Putouts 0 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Season Highs (Pitching)
Statistic Value Date Opponent
IP 4.0 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell
Strikeouts 8 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell
Walks (Low) 0 3/22/2023 vs Grinnell
Hits (Low) 2 4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Pitching Statistics
Date Opponent W/L IP H R ER BB SO 2B 3B HR WP BK HBP IBB NP SCORE W L SV G-ERA S-ERA
3/22/2023 vs Grinnell W 4.0 2 1 1 0 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 13-2 1 0 0 2.25 2.25
4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh L 0.2 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 8-9 0 0 0 27.00 5.79
Total 4.2 4 3 3 2 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 21-11 1 0 0 5.79
Fielding Statistics
Date Opponent W/L C PO A E FLD% DP SBA CSB PB CI
3/22/2023 vs Grinnell W 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 0 0 0 0
4/2/2023 vs Wis.-Oshkosh L 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
Total 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 0 0

Career Statistics

Pitching Statistics
Season ERA W L APP GS CG SHO SV IP H R ER BB SO 2B 3B HR BF BAVG WP HBP BK SFA SHA
2023 5.79 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 4.2 4 3 3 2 8 2 0 0 20 .222 0 0 0 0 0
Total 5.79 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 4.2 4 3 3 2 8 2 0 0 20 .222 0 0 0 0 0
Fielding Statistics
Season PO A E FLD%
2023 0 1 0 1.000
Total 0 1 0 1.000