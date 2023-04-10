Hopes for baseball season

Sava Dupor, Warhawk Baseball Pitcher
April 9, 2023
What are your hopes for this year’s baseball season at UW-Whitewater?
Honestly I’m not hoping for very much, instead it’s that I’m expecting a lot of things. We have a very gritty pitching staff and dominant hitters, and I really think we could go far. We’ve been learning a lot from the season thus far, and have been reminded of our full potential. I am expecting at the very least a conference championship, and a national championship would be the cherry on top.
-
- Position: Pitcher
-
- Height: 5-10
-
- Class: Freshman
-
- Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2023 Season Statistics
Season Highs (Pitching)
Season Highs (Pitching)
|Statistic
|Value
|Date
|Opponent
|IP
|4.0
|3/22/2023
|vs Grinnell
|Strikeouts
|8
|3/22/2023
|vs Grinnell
|Walks (Low)
|0
|3/22/2023
|vs Grinnell
|Hits (Low)
|2
|4/2/2023
|vs Wis.-Oshkosh
Pitching Statistics
Dupor, Sava – Pitching Statistics
|Date
|Opponent
|W/L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|2B
|3B
|HR
|WP
|BK
|HBP
|IBB
|NP
|SCORE
|W
|L
|SV
|G-ERA
|S-ERA
|3/22/2023
|vs Grinnell
|W
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|13-2
|1
|0
|0
|2.25
|2.25
|4/2/2023
|vs Wis.-Oshkosh
|L
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|8-9
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|5.79
|Total
|
|
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|21-11
|1
|0
|0
|
|5.79
Fielding Statistics
Dupor, Sava – Fielding Statistics
|Date
|Opponent
|W/L
|C
|PO
|A
|E
|FLD%
|DP
|SBA
|CSB
|PB
|CI
|3/22/2023
|vs Grinnell
|W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/2/2023
|vs Wis.-Oshkosh
|L
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|
|
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Career Statistics
Pitching Statistics
Pitching Statistics
|Season
|ERA
|W
|L
|APP
|GS
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|2B
|3B
|HR
|BF
|BAVG
|WP
|HBP
|BK
|SFA
|SHA
|2023
|5.79
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|20
|.222
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|5.79
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|20
|.222
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fielding Statistics
Fielding Statistics
|Season
|PO
|A
|E
|FLD%
|2023
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Total
|0
|1
|0
|1.000