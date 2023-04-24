New elected city officials, stoplight issues, police equipment requests

The City of Whitewater Common Council had a meeting on April 18th on Tuesday at 6:30 pm to discuss a couple of concerns, City Manager updates on what is going on lately in the community, a community member brings up an issue of a stop light to the council, and members to become official members after being voted and nominated in. They discussed the Walworth County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, the request of the Whitewater Police department to purchase new equipment, and discussions on the outdoor warning siren.

There was a community member who had an issue to bring up to the common council that is happening in Whitewater with the stoplights at the intersection of Prairie and Main Street being dangerous lately.

“I was wondering if it was possible for the city of Whitewater to look at the stoplight at the intersection of Prairie and Main Street when classes let out, I know right around lunch hour as well around the 4:30 time frame. The traffic backs up onto the Prairie Street sometimes as far as Heide Hall then makes turning off Lot 12 on campus extremely dangerous as well as the students trying to cross the streets up on Main Street. Sometimes this is due to the fact that the cars will line up and if the front car going southbound on Prairie Street doesn’t move up and the cars on the left then it would also pile up. So I was wondering if you could do something about that especially with it being extremely dangerous,” said Community member, University Communication Department Lecturer, Brian Schanen.

Walworth County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan was discussed at the meeting through preparations of natural hazards, floods insurances, and disasters ahead of the future. It is resolved that they will be using the Walworth County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan from 2022 to 2026 while may have to do revisions over the next couple of years as it takes place in Whitewater.

The Police Chief Dan Meyer presented a new device that is called the Guardian Angel Safety Lights and it is used to help give visible lights to officers at night when they are pulling citizens over or better lighting for them in dark settings.

“This is another LEA Grant purchase request. To recap, our allocation was just a shade over $44,000. We have $31,297 and 44 cents still available for spending on that. So really the purpose of these is to help officers be more visible whether they’re doing a traffic stop, doing a tavern walk, whatever it may be just to help them be more viability in dark hours and in addition there is infrared lighting if they are doing an area search or flood of lights a drone can help search them out,” said Whitewater Police Chief Dan Meyers.

The Common Council had an election for Aldermanic District 1, 3, 5, and Councilmember at Large and now they were sworn in as official newly elected members at the meeting. Aldermanic District 1 elected member is David Stone, Aldermanic District 3 is Brienne Dicholt Brown, and District Aldermanic 5 is Neil Hicks. The Council member at Large is Lisa Dawsey Smith, and they had nominations for James Allen as the WAFC Sub committee Chair.

The City Manager of Whitewater John Weidl had some city of Whitewater updates at the meeting. The Whitewater Community Foundation Civic Summit had a recent meeting with some council members to discuss residential fostering community engagement and marketing Whitewater. They talked about the dry conditions in the environment with the red flag for possible fires, and the Fire Department working at the Whitewater Unified School District on the mock car crash. They discussed the city staff taking down the ice skating park rink at the Big Brick Park, the Arts Alliance project being put up, two new officers who are Ryan Aldrich and James Garcia being signed into the Police Department in Whitewater. Lastly, Steve Hatton has resigned from the role of Finance and Administrative Services Director.