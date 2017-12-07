Hannah Jewell Goodbye Letter

This past semester was something of a whirlwind. The time just flew by and now it is almost graduation. Through all the craziness, one of my favorite experiences here at UW-W was being part of the Royal Purple. At first, I was nervous about participating. I really did not know what to expect. I was not sure what I wanted to do, mainly take pictures or write articles. I am not the greatest writer but I knew that I wanted to expand on my abilities. I was also nervous about interviewing strangers, the fast deadlines, possible embarrassment for lack of skills, etc.; but what I got out of my time with the Royal Purple was more than I ever wished for. I met many great, intelligent people who inspired me to break out of my comfort zone and try harder, I improved my writing (I think) and photography skills, and my passion for the craft grew. I was able to work under very talented people who gave me advice that I will be able to carry with me into the future. Along the way, things did not always go as planned or get published, but I do believe this taught me what it would be like in the professional world; some things do not always work out. You will just have to take it with a grain of salt and try again. I will be forever grateful for being part of such an amazing publication. Thanks for the opportunity!