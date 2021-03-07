Warhawk wish

Oh St. Patty’s Day be just around da’ corner! If you don’t know the history behind St. Patrick’s Day, Google it – actually kind of interesting.

St. Patrick’s Day has predominantly become a celebration of fun, signature foods, and drinking to excess in the United States. I love corned beef, cabbage and potatoes myself and if you have the opportunity you should try Irish Soda Bread. It’s a sweet, simple bread with raisins – not sure how Irish it is, but it’s good!

As you go about your celebrations this year, please remember to be safe and smart about it. There is nothing more tragic than injury or death resulting from what was a “good time.” I can assure you, life safety is always the University Police and our community’s number one priority.

If you or someone you know needs help, from over intoxication via alcohol or drugs, you don’t know where you are, or maybe just know you can’t get home safely on your own: call us. We will help. We aren’t concerned about the arrest and citations when lives are potentially at stake. If someone needs help, medical attention: call. Stay there to assist, answer questions, and you don’t need to fear repercussions.

Many of you out there have heard my presentations where I tell you I want you to have the best time you can, to look back at your college years as some of the best, but be smart about it. If you choose to imbibe or use other substances, have a sober party with you. Arrange for a safe, sober ride or plan to walk.

If you have questions, comments, or concerns, give me a call at the University Police Department (262) 472-4660 or email me directly, [email protected] Be safe, have a blast, and wear your green on March 17th, but wear your purple every Friday!!

Chief Matt Kiederlen

