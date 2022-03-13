Gearing up for the warm weather

Gearing up for warmer weather? We’ve got exactly what you need to complete your summer bucket list! With both outdoor and indoor experiences, you’ll have the opportunity to be out in the sun or take a break in the air. Try a little of everything and enjoy all that Whitewater has to offer!

Make S’mores Over a Fire

Who doesn’t love indulging in a chocolatey, marshmallowy treat? Book a stay at Whitewater Lake Campground, Scenic Ridge, Camp Kettlewood, or Camp Wandawega and spend your night telling ghost stories. Everyone could use s’more camping in their life!

Go to a Concert in the Park

Visit the Whitewater City Market at the train depot on Tuesdays from 4-7p for all your local goodies, and catch a performance there. Or head to the Cravath Lakefront Amphitheater on Thursday evenings for Concerts in the Park. BYO blanket or lawn chair!

Take a Hike

Whitewater is an Ice Age Trail Community, afterall! Known for our many trails, we’ve got anything from easy to challenging: UWW Nature Preserve, Effigy Mound Preserve, Ice Age Trail – Clover Valley Segment, Whitewater Lake Segment, or Blackhawk Segment, Natureland, Whitewater Lakeside Trail, Rice Lake Nature Trail, and Bald Bluff.

Tapas Hop

Whitewater’s restaurants have an abundance of small plate options for you to indulge in. Start with Tatchos at 841 Brewhouse, then hop over to The Black Sheep for their Flatbread of the month, and finish with tiramisu and coffee at Fanatico. Make your tastebuds dance.

Kayak/Canoe Rice Lake

Kayaking/canoeing Rice Lake is otherworldly. Drop in at Dr. O.R. Rice Picnic Area and drift into bliss. The Kettle Moraine State Forest covers much of the shoreline, so this lake offers more natural sights/sounds. Our advice, head out around sunset for mesmerizing colors. Don’t have a boat? Rent one from Parkside Marina!

Go Swimming

An ever-popular spot in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Whitewater Lake Beach offers the perfect way for water lovers to cool down.

Read in the A/C

When the outdoors aren’t cutting it anymore and it’s just too hot, curl up with a good book in the a/c at The Book Teller. A great way to chill out and disappear into another world. For an even cooler experience, read in the old bank vault!

Eat Ice Cream

If you’re looking to feel like a kid again, indulge in all the ice cream. Grab an ice cream cookie sandwich from Rosa’s, banana split from Brain Freeze, and a classic Concrete Mixer from the regionally famous Culvers!

Dinner and a Show

Who doesn’t love this classic pairing? Try taco joint, Taco Fresco, or gastro-pub fare at Second Salem Brewing Co. Then, catch a movie at Whitewater Cinemas, a live show at Young Auditorium or Barnett Theater, an art exhibit at the Crossman Gallery, Roberta’s Art Gallery, or Cultural Arts Center, or live music at Whiney’s Wine & Beer Haus.

Summer on, friends, and stay hydrated!

For all scheduled/pop-up events, visit: https://business.whitewaterchamber.com/events